How Maina’s son withdrew N58m from UBA – Witness

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operative, Mohammed Goji, on Monday, revealed how Faisal Maina, son of a former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed, withdrew N58 million from a United Bank for Africa (UBA) account between June and July this year.

Goji, who is a Principal Detective Superintendent with the EFCC, is also the second prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Faisal.

The prosecution witness is also a member of the EFCC team that investigated the alleged fraud by Maina and he made the revelation while giving evidence in the case, before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He told the court that the total amount withdrawn by Faisal from the UBA account with account name: Alhaji Abdullahi Faisal Farm II and number: 1018636805, was N58, 101, 585.02k.

He said: “From Exhibit B, there were a number of withdrawals by the defendant (Faisal).

“The sum of N700, 000 was withdrawn on 18th June 2019; N300, 000 was withdrawn on 9th July 2019 and again, N150, 00O was also withdrawn.

“From Exhibit B, the total withdrawal in Alhaji Abdullahi Faisal Farms II was N58, 101, 585. 02k.”

He told the court that the defendant was a co-signatory to Alhaji Faisal Abdullahi Farm.

“Exhibit A2 has the defendant’s driver license, and Exhibit A6 has his name and personal signature,” he added.

He said though Alhaji Abdullahi Faisal Farm is a registered business name, “the proprietor is Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina and not the defendant.

“The C.A.C. registration of business name of Exhibit A9 and A10 has Abdulrasheed Abdullahi as the proprietor,” the witness stated.

He also listed some companies in which Faisal was said to be a shareholder.

“From Exhibit D81, in Cruise City Limited, the defendant (Faisal) is a shareholder with the name Faisal Abdullahi and has 500, 000 ordinary shares.

“In Exhibit D82, the defendant appears as the second shareholder with name Faisal Abdulrasheed with two million ordinary shares.

“In Exhibit D83, the defendant appears as Faisal Abdulrasheed Abdullahi with 600, 000 ordinary shares.

“In Exhibit D85, the defendant’s name appears as Faisal Abdurasheed Maina as director with 400, 000 shares.

“In Exhibit D84, the defendant is not a proprietor of the business name,” he said.

Goji also told Justice Abang that based on Exhibit D58A, Faisal wrote his father’s name as Maina Abdullahi in the asset declaration form given to him. (NAN)

Vanguard

Justice Abang, then, adjourned the matter till Dec. 17 for trial continuation. (NAN)

