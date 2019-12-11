How Maina used my old picture to operate account – Witness

Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

The trial of erstwhile Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, resumed on a dramatic note on Wednesday after his younger sister, Fatima Abdullahi, mounted the witness box and testified against him.

Fatima, who was brought as a prosecution witness by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), told the court that his brother surreptitiously used his picture and name to operated a bank account without her knowledge.

Testifying before the Federal High Court, Abuja, the witness, who gave her testimony behind a screen, said she never knew that Maina was operating an account with her details until she was arrested after she went to the bank to complain about her blocked Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card.

Identifying herself as a civil servant and resident of Kaduna, the woman told the court that she and Maina were from the same parents.

The witness said she never heard of a company called Common Input and Investment Nigeria Limited, which was charged alongside her brother.

Narrating how she got to know about the company, the witness said: “Sometimes in August 2019, I went to the ATM unit of Diamond Access Bank to withdraw some money. Unfortunately, I could not. So, I went inside the bank to see the manager to complain. The manager told me to hold on, that he would find out the reason.

“After waiting for an hour, the manager told me that I was under arrest and he took me to an office and asked me to wait for the EFCC official to come and take me to their office in Kaduna.

“That was when the manager told me that my accounts were blocked. So when the EFCC official came, they took me to their office for questioning. When we got there, the officials were asking me if I know any company by the name Common Input, to which I told them I do not. In fact, that was the first time I was hearing about the name.

Vanguard