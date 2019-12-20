How I tried to reconcile Obaseki with APC leaders — Oshiomhole

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has disclosed the several efforts he made to bring peace in the Edo state APC by settling differences between Governor Godwin Obaseki and some party leaders just as he denied the allegation that he was playing a godfather role in Edo state.

Speaking in a television interview monitored in Benin City, Oshiomhole said he settled issues the governor had with Hon Charles Idahosa and persuaded people like Rev Michael Egharevba and others from leaving the party because of the attitude of the governor.

He said “As part of my efforts to resolve the problems in Edo state, there was a time the governor told me that he will not have anything to do with Charles Idahosa because he lost his booth during his own governorship election. But it is here in this the living room that I invited Idahosa and he did not know the governor was coming, I invited the governor he did not know Idahosa was coming.

“When the governor entered the room, Idahosa sat and said he was not going to have a handshake with him and used a language for me that was derogatory. I said no, Charles you cannot talk like that. This is the governor and you must respect him. And I say, governor please whatever Charles has done that you are not happy about, we have won put them behind you. I said in this business, if you don’t work with people because of their electoral value, sometimes you work with them because of their nuisance value. So you will not gain by saying you won’t work with this one or this one.

“If you ask Rev.Egharevba (Michael), I got to know that he was not participating in APC activities because of the way the governor was treating them. I drove to his house and I said Rev, I met you at this party, so why are you leaving the party now. They were in ACN then before I came to form an alliance with them. He said no you introduced this man to us and look at the way he is treating everybody now. I said okay, with time he will change. I now asked him, in any case, Rev, who are you leaving the house for?

“Those in government are the tenants in power, the landlords are the members of the party and the leaders are the owners of the party. It is the party that produced the governor so if you are not happy with the governor and you are running away because of the governor, then you are leaving your own house for a tenant. This tenant maximum is eight years tenancy but your party members can be for life. I am happy, you can see that today he now attends party meetings. He told me his frustrations, but I said they are not enough. He blamed me that ooh you introduced this man to me, I said yes but I am human”.

He continued: “Prince Eweka (Austin) came here and said I should beg the governor, that he is not treating him well. I told the governor please he is an elder, Prince Eweka I have known for long, he was at a point Vice Chairman. So I can mention the names of people who I stopped from leaving the party by making peace and resolving their problem with the governor. So when people say my group, Who is not my group, is Obaseki not in my group, who is in the party that is with him that is opposed to me, none.

“My own embarrassment is when they say, Oshiomhole wants to be like a godfather, if I wanted to be then I will be nominating Commissioners but I only persuaded him to accept one Commissioner from me, only one and I gave my reasons which are because he was a founding member of my campaign organization in 2006, Mika. Other than Mika I did not nominate any Commissioner, I did not nominate any Special Adviser, Special Assistant because for me these are governance issues. So where is the godfather from?

“I think as a brother and to be honest, I regard the governor as my brother and a very close friend, that what I owe him is to assist where he wants me to. To help him make peace with anyone with who he has issues with. You people forgot when the governor went to Uhumwonde, which is at the peak of his crisis with Idahosa, that he as the governor is going to take the leadership in Uhumwonde that the place is his ancestral home.

“He said he was going to do special development in Uhumwonde but he is not going to do it with politicians and the politicians Uhumwonde has produced never worked for the development of Uhumwonde. And so he is going to set up a special development Committee not made up of politicians but community leaders so he will relate with the community leaders and not politicians. But I advised him by all means, relate with community leaders but don’t exclude party leaders because their roles are not the same.

“Again it is a bit of exaggeration to blame politicians for the none development of a Local Government because to my recollection, Uhumnwonde has not produced a governor, besides it is not the only underdeveloped Local Government Area. The entire state was underdeveloped until we intervened. I told him whatever you want to do in governance do, but when it comes to party leaders my brother is careful. For us, we are helping to make sure the party is strong when people talk about godfather I say bull shit. I have no interest in running the government.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: