How Buhari encouraged Egyptian revolutionary protest in 2011 ― Falana

By David O Royal

Counsel to Omoyele Sowore, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, on Monday in an interview with TVC on its morning show “Your View: Let’s talk” revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari had 2011 urged Nigerians to emulate and be prepared for a revolution like that of Egyptians which led to the death of over 800 people.

Mr Falana also stated that President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2003 after he lost election under the defunct ANPP decided to stage protest which was violently disrupted by the police.

Falana was addressing the issue of Sowore who was rearrested by the Department of State Services, DSS on Friday.

In his words “General Muhammad Buhari and others had a protest in Kano in 2003, the police violently disrupted the rally, teargassed them,

“His deputy, late Dr. Chuba Williams Okadigbo passed on, on an account of the poisonous gas inhaled by him in a couple of days later.

“The ANPP leaders led by General Muhammadu Buhari contacted me and said please can you help us challenge this law that requires us to ask for police permission before we can express ourselves in our country.

“We went to the Federal High court, I didn’t charge them, today, that is the law, that Nigerians can protest, whether you call it the revolutionary protest, it is not a criminal offence.

“Unlike those who removed a democratically elected government in 1993, that coup was led by General Muhammadu Buhari.

“In 2011, following the revolution in Egypt, President Buhari urged Nigerians to emulate and be prepared to have a revolution like the Egyptian revolution, that revolution of Egypt killed over 800 lives, so who’s talking about destabilizing the country” he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News