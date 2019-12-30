HOSCON sets up Ijaw committee, calls for 13% funds to communities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

National Chairman Host communities of Nigeria, HOSCON, Dr Mike Emuh has inaugurated the Delta Ijaw working committee of the body with an appeal to the federal government to pay thirteen percent derivation fund to host communities.

Speaking at the ceremony in Warri, Delta state, Dr Emuh said the federal government had approved some money from gas flare penalties to be paid to the Gas Flare Trust fund for host communities, urging that the money be paid before the end of the first quarter of 2020.

He commended the Ijaw nation for their dogged fight for development of Niger Delta region, adding that the 41 man executive of Ijaw central working committee of HOSCON with Rev Ebide Obigha as Chairman , Chief Larry Omula , Vice Chairman and Mr Jackson Timiyan as Secretary should work with the national leadership to continue to attract development to the region.

He said the federal government had seen reasons with the agitation by HOSCON for gas flare money to be paid to oil communities, adding that HOSCON will also sustain its agitation for thirteen percent derivation fund currently paid to state governments of the Niger Delta regon to be paid to oil communities

He further lauded the Ijaw, saying they should be united to achieve greater success with the body. Chairman of the newly inaugurated body Rev Obigha in his speech said the body would work closely with the national leadership of HOSCON to bring development to Ijaw communities.

Vanguard News

