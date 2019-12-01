Honorable Beeccy celebrates ten years in Nigerian music industry

Music entrepreneur, Bisi Abisola Oderinde, is getting set to celebrate ten years of fruitful results and resilience in the Nigerian music industry.

Fondly called Honourable Beeccy by fans and colleagues, he has been able to prove to many doubting Thomases that he is a force to be reckoned with, when it comes to street music promotion, artiste and events management.

Dutiful and focused, Hon. Beeccy, in the last decade, has worked with artists like Terry G, Jaywon, Danny S, Small Doctor, Destiny Boy, 2Tboyz, Klever Jay among others.

In commemoration of his 10th year as a showbiz promoter, an event tagged, ‘The Party,’ will take place on December 1, 2019, at the CLUB 01, Lagos. There will loads of entertainment, as celebrities, socialites and fun-seekers will be in attendance.

