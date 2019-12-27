Hon. Osoba partners NDE to empower 5000 youths in his Constituency

Kindly Share This Story:

A member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Abeokuta North, Obafemi/Owode and Odeda federal constituency of Ogun State, Hon. Olumide Osoba has empowered about 5000 youths and women in his constituency with different types of entrepreneurial skills.

Osoba who only last month supplied and installed solar power panels to electrify Ibafo community in Obafemi Owode local government area of the state, said the empowerment will be in batches as he expects that each beneficiary will be empowered with seed fund to start off their businesses.

Speaking on the sideline of the seminar, the Ogun State Coordinator, National Directorate of Employment, Adekunle Bamigbade said ” we in collaboration with Hon. Olumide Osoba facilitated this program to cover the federal constituency of Abeokuta North, Odeda and Obafemi Owode local government areas”

“We are training 50 people across his Federal constituency. The training centers on entrepreneurship training, business, and how to set up small scale businesses”

“Our own role is to ensure that the program is being carried on well and we are doing the training for 5 days” he concludes

On his part, the Coordinator of the empowerment programme, a former Chairman of Obafemi/Owode local government area of the state, Adeola Akintande, “what we are doing today is a training program that was facilitated by Hon. Olumide Osoba representing Abeokuta North, Obafemi Owode and Odeda federal constituency of Ogun State.

“We have trained people on how to be self-reliant and to become an entrepreneur. This will help in alleviating the poverty level in the state and to generate income for them. The way the country is going now, you cannot rely on one particular business”

He said the training and empowerment will go a long way in reducing joblessness and the attendant crimes among the youths in the society

“We are also orientating the beneficiaries to be self-reliant instead of waiting for white-collar jobs that we all know are not there. They will be taught to have a saving culture.”

He added that “this kind of programme will put an end to youth unrest because when youths are gainfully engaged, they would not have time for unproductive activities like doing violent acts and all that.

“I believed today the targets for the seminar is 50 but with the interest and the expectation from the people that what am going to get at the end of this has tremendously increased the number of people”

“We anticipated that we are going to have about 50 people but now we have about 80 but we are still going to accommodate more”

“This was just to say that he is doing this to pay back the people who elected him into the office”

“This is not the first training and empowerment that Ososba is doing. The one we did about two months ago, we have empowered about 500 people. Before then, he provided solar power to Ibafo community. With the solar power, artisans such as barber, hairdressing salon will now face their business.

