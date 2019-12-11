HIV/AIDS: Kwara Dep. Gov. harps on regular medical check-up

The Kwara State Government has advised the Network of the People Living with HIV/AIDS on the need for regular medical check-up and intake of their medication so as to live long.

The state Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, gave the advice on Wednesday while presenting relief materials donated by the Kwara State Action Committee on Aids (KWASACA) to people leaving with HIV AIDS in Ilorin.

Also read:

According to Alabi, who is also the state Chairman of KWASACA, that there are other diseases that are deadlier than HIV/AIDS, noting that regular intake of prescribed drugs is vital to looking good and staying healthy.

He urged the people not to lose hope as a result of their HIV status, stressing that the present government would give them the necessary support to make life comfortable for them.

The deputy governor added that the state government would continue to spread its tentacle of leadership to the people living with HIV/AIDS.

Speaking earlier, the Secretary of KWASACA, Dr Seleem Alabi, commended the state government for what he described as unprecedented and uncommon passion, love and care to the people living with HIV/AIDS.

Alabi added that the presentation of the relief materials would go a long way in providing succour to the PLWA, noting that the agency would continue to work with the Network to control and curtail the spread of the disease.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Messrs Muftau Yusuf and Emmanuel Fadesere appreciated the state government for supporting them, pledging to continue to ensure that the disease did not spread beyond those already infected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that relief materials donated to the people included bags of rice, beans, semovita, eggs and jerry cans of vegetable oil.

Vanguard