A yet to be identified woman was on Sunday night killed by a hit-and-run driver in Awka, Anambra State.

The accident occurred at 11:05 p.m. at Regina Caeli Junction on the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

According to the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, Andrew Ikumapayi, the woman died on the spot.

Kumapayi said the woman’s corpse had been deposited at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital morgue, Awka.

The FRSC commander reiterated the call for pedestrians to be careful on the road, especially during festive periods, because of increased vehicular movement.

He said: “My advice to road users especially pedestrians during this season is to be extra careful when crossing the road.

“They should endeavour to use the pedestrian bridge provided, there is any, and if there is none, they should look left, right and left again to make sure that the road is free before crossing.

“Let them wear reflective clothes when walking in the night so that they can be seen by oncoming vehicles.” (NAN)

