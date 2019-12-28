Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, advised President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress, APC, to apologize to Nigerians for what it called their misrule instead of begging for an “undeserved” place in history.

This is against the backdrop of a remark made by the President recently that he hoped history would be kind to him.

The party in a statement said President Buhari’s plea to history “shows a personal apprehension in confirmation of the failure of his administration and the APC.”

Signed by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the statement read: “His comment on history, when the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, paid him a Christmas visit, demonstrated that the APC has come to the end of its journey and would soon be committed to the dustbin of history.

“The PDP recalls that Mr. President had earlier, in the National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the APC expressed fears over his party’s inevitable fate. His appeal to history cannot change APC’s trajectory to extinction before 2023 general election.

“The party notes that the fact that the public is already discussing President Buhari’s would-be successor and preparing for 2023 Presidential election, in less than one year of his four-year second term, shows that history will not be kind to APC and its administration that have brought so much pain and set back to our nation.

“There is no way history can be kind to a corrupt, insensitive, deceitful, and debauched APC and its administration that tumbled our nation from one of the fastest growing economy to world’s poverty capital; destroyed our national unity, promoted strife and bloodletting; turned a blind eye as marauders run over communities and made our nation a large funeral palour.

“Indeed, history cannot be kind to the APC and its administration for their extreme treasury looting and exploitation of citizens; wrecking of personal businesses with its harsh policies that put over 40 million of Nigerians out of work; causing so much hardship and insecurity that compatriots resort to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options.

“The APC and its administration cannot have a good mention in history after devaluing our naira to a devastating N350 to a US dollar; failed to account for over N14 trillion stolen by their cabal, allowed their leaders to loot funds meant for infrastructural development and welfare of poor Nigerians; increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 5 to 7.5 percent and mortgaged the future of our country by accumulating a whopping $83.8 billion debt in the last five years.

“How would history be kind to APC and its administration with their reprehensible record of reported executive high-handedness, human rights abuse, intimidation of opposition, constitutional violations, disobedience to court orders, attack on institutions of democracy, electoral violence, rigging and restriction of personal freedom of citizens, as detailed in the report by various bodies including the United States Department of State?

“How would history be kind to a party and its government that bluntly refused to improve our electoral laws and encouraged the travesty of existing rules?

“The fact is that the verdict of history against the APC and its administration has become inevitable and the APC, as a party has reached the end of its journey.

“President Buhari and other APC leaders should know that Nigerians have already moved beyond the APC and are now contemplating a candidate on the platform of the PDP to fulfill their collective hope and quest to rebuild our nation.”

