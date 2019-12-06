Hike in tuition fees: AAUA varsity gives loans to indigent students

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE — IN a bid to cushion the effect of upward review in fees at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, AAUA, Ondo State, the school authorities recently gave loans to indigent students of the institution.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Igbekele Ajibefun, said this in Akure at a briefing to herald the 9th convocation and the 20th Founder’s Day anniversary of the institution.

Ajibefun said the institution has equally set up the students’ support centre to handle scholarship issues.

He said: “Under the arrangement, the University pays 50 percent of the school fees of all physically-challenged students, while best students in every department with CGPA in the first-class range get scholarship at the end of the academic session.

”Loans of about one-third of school fees are also made available to indigent students who cannot pay their school fees.

”Other individuals and philanthropists have also provided support for students’ scholarship, including the Olusegun Agagu Foundation, which has provided N2 million as scholarship for talented students of the University.

”Of the total figure for first degree, 20 candidates made First Class; 933 earned Second Class (Upper Division), 2,007 bagged Second Class (Lower Division) while 623 and 28 are in Third Class and Pass category respectively.

”We are presenting 3,804 graduands at this 9th Convocation, with the Faculty of Education leading with 1,112, followed by the faculties of Science and Social & Management Sciences with 810 and 786 graduands respectively.’’

