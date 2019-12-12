Helen Oritsejafor bags award for child education

The Pan African Girl Child Education Foundation has bequeathed the award for Nobel African Women in Leadership (P-NAWL) on Mama Helen Oritsejafor and inducted her into its hall of fame during its maiden edition of their award ceremony which took place in Abuja recently.

Organisers of the award in a statement said Mama Helen Oritsejafor, CEO of Eagle Height Conglomerates in Warri, Delta State, was recognized for her philanthropic activities which she has showcased over the years.

”She exudes this love virtuously and consistently with her annual scholarship scheme where thousands of children are awarded scholarships which covers the full duration of their education, that is, from the primary school level to the tertiary school level of their education period with thousands of children now adults known to be beneficiaries today,” the statement said.

In another development, in the spirit of the festive season, Mrs Oritsejafor and her invited guests speakers spoke on: “The purpose of setting new year resolutions” and “How best to celebrate Christmas” in the Christmas edition of her TV show “Mama Helen & You” held in the studio of her international TV station; African Broadcasting Network in Warri, Delta State.

The guest speakers highlighted most of the distractions that could cause limitations in actualizing New Year resolutions as not believing in one’s self or dream, procrastination, the inability to prioritize, unexpected emergencies or situations that could occur, amongst others.

They also spoke about the Christmas season emphasizing on the importance of planning to cover all incurred expenses that could arise during the period, highlighting the importance of preparing a budget accordingly to fit a person’s financial capabilities.

“It is not a crime to celebrate that special day eating and drinking, but emphasis should be placed on celebrating Jesus in church bearing gifts, that is, the gift of souls. It is also a season to share and spread the love of Christ with the less privileged as well”, Mrs. Oritsejafor said.

Special Guest speakers on the show were: Bishop Eddy Bebor, Pastor JephthahUsolor, Mrs. Helen Mene and Dcns Tuoyo.

