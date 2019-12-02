Breaking News
Translate

Heavy rain triggers collapse of houses, kills 15 in India

On 5:04 pmIn Foreign, Newsby

Heavy rain triggers collapse of houses, kills 15 in India

Officials on Monday said 15 people, including 10 women and three men, were killed in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu after three houses collapsed completely due to heavy rains.

Officials said the houses collapsed at Nadur village near Mettupalayalam in Coimbatore district, about 502 kilometres southwest of Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

A senior official at disaster management in Coimbatore told Xinhua that “this morning 15 people (10 women, three men, a girl and a boy child) were killed after their houses collapsed completely due to heavy rain.

“Our teams are at the spot trying to retrieve bodies’’.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Storey building collapses in Lagos after fire outbreak (Video)

The collapse of houses triggered panic in the area.

According to officials, they immediately rushed teams of disaster response force, police personnel and firefighters to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

“Some bodies have been retrieved and search for others is underway,’’ officials said.

Rains lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry on Sunday, triggering waterlogging at several places.

Vanguard Nigeria News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!