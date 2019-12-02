Heavy rain triggers collapse of houses, kills 15 in India

Officials on Monday said 15 people, including 10 women and three men, were killed in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu after three houses collapsed completely due to heavy rains.

Officials said the houses collapsed at Nadur village near Mettupalayalam in Coimbatore district, about 502 kilometres southwest of Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

A senior official at disaster management in Coimbatore told Xinhua that “this morning 15 people (10 women, three men, a girl and a boy child) were killed after their houses collapsed completely due to heavy rain.

“Our teams are at the spot trying to retrieve bodies’’.

The collapse of houses triggered panic in the area.

According to officials, they immediately rushed teams of disaster response force, police personnel and firefighters to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

“Some bodies have been retrieved and search for others is underway,’’ officials said.

Rains lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry on Sunday, triggering waterlogging at several places.

Vanguard Nigeria News