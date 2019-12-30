Heavy explosion rocks Damaturu, as residents scamper for safety

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bala Ajiya – Damaturu

A loud explosion rented the air in Damaturu, Yobe state capital.

Shops owners and motorist hurriedly closed their businesses for the day.

Vanguard gathered from a military source that the explosion was as a result of the inferno that gutted one of the military armoured vehicle along Maiduguri road.

The inferno according to source triggered the explosion which lasted for 20 minutes sent panicked to the entire capital city as residents thought it was another Boko- Haram attack.

The security personnel are on top of the situation as the explosion has subsided.

