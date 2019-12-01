Healthy Lifestyle: Medical expert advise Nigerians

Medical experts on Saturday advised Nigerians to adopt healthy lifestyles so as to prevent diseases and to live better and longer.

The experts gave the advice during a news conference at the 2nd International Lifestyle Medicine Conference in Abuja, organised by the Society of Lifestyle Medicine of Nigeria (SOLONg)’.

They advised Nigerians to engage in physical activities, have restorative night time sleep, involve in social support, avoid taking harmful substances and go for regular check-up.

Dr Ifeoma Monye, President of SOLONg, said lifestyle medicine was an evidence-based medical field where professionals used simple lifestyle therapeutic approaches to prevent, treat and often times reverse the cause of life time chronic illnesses.

“We are talking about illnesses such as hypertension, illnesses, type 2 Diabetes, certain cancers and all these illness that plague us.

“We know that before now, we have been dealing with just communicable diseases in Africa but now it is crippling on us that some people are dropping dead with heart attack, something that was very rare in this clime,’’ she said.

Monye, a Chief Consultant Family Physician, advised Nigerians to eat more plant-based foods, vegetables and fruits.

“We suggest, according to World Health Organisation (WHO), for everyone to have minimum of 30 minutes physical activities daily such as walk and dance.

“We want people to have adequate restorative sleep, we want people to love more, connect more with your community; we say people should avoid the use of tobacco, alcohol and other harmful substances,’’ she said.

Similarly, Dr Adaeze Ifezulike, Vice-President (Dispora) of SOLONg, advised Nigerians to embrace simple lifestyles that would keep them fit.

“We are getting more doctors, nutritionists, healthcare workers to carry the message to people and we are calling on more professionals to join us.

“The first set of doctors will take the first board certification exams on Sunday and after training them, they can also join us in advocating for lifestyle medicine,’’ she said.

Also speaking, Mrs Edith Okowa, Wife of Delta State Governor, spoke on her O5 Initiative, saying part of it focused on health intervention – advocacy for Sickle Cell Disorder.

“We have concentrated on establishing Sickle Cell Clinic in hospitals in Delta State. We already have 14 of the clinics out of the 25 local governments in the state,” Okowa said.

She advised Nigerians to know their genotype to prevent intended couples with AS and AS from getting married, saying that is the first step to prevent the disorder.

Also, Dr Pamela Ajayi, Founder of SYNLAB Nigeria (Formerly Pathcare Laboratories), advised Nigerians to go for regular check-up.

