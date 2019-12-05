By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Lagos Government has expressed readiness to partner with a Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, Miteda Wellness Initiative on free medical programme for teeming residents in the state.

Chief of Staff to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr.Tayo Ayinde and Chairman Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Commerce and Industry, Representing kosofe constituency I, Ganiu Okanlawon gave the promise when the Founder/Convener, Miteda Wellness Initiative, Dr. Adefunmilayo Williams led other members of the group on a separate courtesy visits to their respective offices, Tuesday.

The visit aimed at seeking for collaboration with the state government including the lawmakers for the realisation of the medical mission, tagged, “Festival of Surgery.”

In the first phase of the free medical mission, over 3,000 residents, mainly women and children have been targeted to benefit in the exercise scheduled to take place in Kosofe Local Government Area of the state.

The event is coming up in March 2020, ahead of the world glaucoma day. Medical Experts from the United States, Canada and United Kingdom, UK will converge on Lagos in conjunction with Miteda Wellness Initiative to offer free medical treatment to people suffering from glaucoma and other complicated ailments.

Receiving the team, Ayinde , said, “I can assure you that the state government will provide all the support and logistics for the programme to make it a huge success.

“The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is passionate about affordable, qualitative healthcare delivery to the people which is one of the cardinal points of the T.H.E.M.E developmental agenda of his administration. Thus is a laudable and a welcome development for the benefit of our people.”

Vanguard