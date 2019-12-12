Health promotion begins with every individual — Expert

Dr Akanji Benjamin, a Public Health expert based in Abuja says health promotion should begin with every individual, as it calls for collective action to implement existing policies, using available resources.

He made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the occasion of the International Day for Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Benjamin said that togetherness could also lead to the achievement of UHC.

NAN reports that on Dec. 12, 2012, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) unanimously endorsed a resolution, urging countries to accelerate progress toward UHC.

The idea was that everyone, everywhere should have access to quality, affordable healthcare as essential priority for international development.

UHC was, therefore, first celebrated on Dec. 12, 2014 to commemorate the date on which the UN General Assembly officially recognised the importance of UHC.

NAN reports that the theme of the 2019 UHC Day is “Keep the Promise.”

Benjamin said that UHC was highlighted in the Agenda of 2030 Sustainable Development Goals under Goal 3 (SDG3).

“It calls for ensuring healthy lives and promoting wellbeing for all at all ages by leaving no one behind.

“UHC is not new. It is not rocket science. We have the policies and structures, but we aren’t doing what we ought to do.

“There is need for a call to action as we celebrate UHC day.”

The expert said building social cohesion by pooling resources under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) was one way of subsidising hospital bills to I prove access to Medicare. (NAN)

