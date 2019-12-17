Vanguard Logo

Happy birthday to my incorruptible GMB ― Aisha Buhari celebrates PMB at 77

On 10:07 am
First Lady Aisha Buhari on Tuesday joined millions of Nigerians to celebrate Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari as he clocked 77.

Aisha Buhari in a simple message on her verified Twitter account wished her husband, Allah’s guidance and good health.

The Twitter post was accompanied by pictures of the First Lady with the president and children,

