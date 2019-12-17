Happy birthday to my incorruptible GMB ― Aisha Buhari celebrates PMB at 77

Kindly Share This Story:

First Lady Aisha Buhari on Tuesday joined millions of Nigerians to celebrate Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari as he clocked 77.

Aisha Buhari in a simple message on her verified Twitter account wished her husband, Allah’s guidance and good health.

The Twitter post was accompanied by pictures of the First Lady with the president and children,

Happy Birthday to MY incorruptible GMB.

I wish you Allah’s Guidance Protection and Good Health to continue steering the affairs of our dear nation .

Long Live GMB

Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria ! pic.twitter.com/t0fKZqlUuP — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) December 16, 2019

