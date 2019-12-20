Breaking News
OAUTHC doctors protest killing of colleague, demand justice

On 12:42 pmIn Newsby
Doctors

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Doctors under the aegis of Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) are presently embarking on a peaceful protest in Osogbo over the killing of Professor Jerome Elusiyan.

Professor Elusiyan was a Professor of Paediatric at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife, Osun State before he was killed by unknown gunmen in Edo state last week Friday.

The doctors are presently marched through Ola-Iya to Oke-Fia, where they are to address the people before heading to the state Police Command.

Details later……

