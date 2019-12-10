Gunmen kidnap 2 expatriate, Nigerian construction workers in Niger

Police in Niger say gunmen have kidnapped two expatriate and a Nigerian staff of Triacta Construction Company in Galadima Kogo village of Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Adamu Usman, who disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday, said the gunmen who wore military uniform came to the village on over 20 motorcycles and attacked workers of the construction firm.

Usman said the incident occurred on Monday at about 12:45 hours along Shiroro-Galadima road.

“The victims were seized by the gunmen who came through Kaduna State on motorcycles, ambushed them along the road they were constructing and took them to the bush.

“They overpowered the policemen on duty and abducted the victims on motorcycles to the bush,” he said.

He said the Police Command had already launched a manhunt to track down the attackers in order to rescue the hostages.

“We have since deployed IGP Intelligence Response Team and Special Technical Squad as well as Armed Anti-Kidnapping Squad to identified areas with a view to rescuing the victims unhurt.

”We have also reached out to the Commissioner of Police of Kaduna State.

”We are doing everything humanly possible to rescue the victims unhurt,” the commissioner said.

He appealed to rural communities to report to the nearest security agencies any person or group of people with a questionable character for prompt security response.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.