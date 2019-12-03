Emem Idio – Yenagoa

Three final year students of the Bayelsa State College of Health Technology in Ogbia local government area of the state have been reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen.

The students of the Department of Environmental Health Sciences were reportedly taken hostage at about 11:00 a.m. on Monday near the same spot where two policemen were killed and their guns carted away few days to the Bayelsa State governorship election.

It was gathered that the students were walking along the road when they were accosted by the gunmen and whisked to an unknown location.

An eyewitness said: “The girls were walking to their hostel from school when some men appeared from the bush and accosted them. They seized them and took them to an unknown place. They must have been armed. They took the girls across the river

“The landlady of one of the abducted students came to the campus with a pair of the girl’s sandals. We saw her crying and appealing to the school authority to rescue the victims.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Butswat Asinim, said the matter has not been reported to the command’s headquarters in Yenagoa.

Vanguard