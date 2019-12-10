Gunmen abduct ministry official, three others in Adamawa

Umar Yusuf – Yola

A management staff of the Adamawa State Ministry of Justice has been abducted by unknown gunmen in Sangere, a suburb of Yola, the state capital.

Barr. Samuel Yamande, who is the director of litigation in the ministry, was abducted by the gunmen along with three other persons, including a principal of a secondary school in the area.

A source close to the family said Yamande was kidnapped at his residence on Monday night.

The Adamawa State police command confirmed the abduction to our correspondent on Tuesday.

The command’s spokesman, Suleiman Nguroje, said the command has deployed a crack team of detectives to fish out the kidnappers.

Vanguard