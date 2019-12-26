Gun attack on Jonathan, Dasuki, Sowore’s releases, I was misquoted ― BOG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A former governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, in Lagos State in 2019 general elections, Mr Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi (BOG) said he was misquoted out of context in his comment in the wake of a gun attack on former President Goodluck Jonathan’s Bayelsa residence, releases of Sambo Dasuki and Omoyele Sowore.

Gbadamosi, popularly called BOG, was quoted to have said that the release of Dasuki and Sowore was hurriedly done to divert public focus away from the assassination attempt by gunmen on Johnathan in Otuoke, which happened the same day.

Recall that a security post stationed near the Otuoke residence of former President Jonathan in Bayelsa State was attacked by unknown gunmen early Tuesday morning.

The hoodlums who came in about five engine boats stormed the security post located about 100 metres away from former President Jonathan’s residence in his hometown Otuoke by 1:30 am on Tuesday and attempted to take away a gunboat belonging to the military stationed at the creek beside the residence. They were however resisted by gallant soldiers who engaged them in a firefight.

One soldier, unfortunately, lost his life in the fight while another was injured.

Gbadamosi made the remarks, Thursday, while briefing the media on the state of the nation, held in Ikeja, Lagos.

“As far as I could see, I felt like the government might want to douse tension from the tension that might be generated by the attack by focussing the attention of the public on the release of the gentlemen while carrying out an investigation at Otuoke which was my personal opinion and not historical fact.

“To my surprise, I saw a post by one senior government official by name, Kikelomo Olowolagba, saying that I stated in my tweet that the release was to divert public attention from an assassination attempt on Jonathan, ascribing it to me. He went further to state fact had revealed the reason for the release, insinuating that the attack on Jonathan was the reason why Federal Government categorically, released Sowore and Dasuki.

“But that’s not the truth. What I simply stated was my opinion which I’m entitled to. But if the public space has become where opinion can’t be stated freely, then we are really in trouble in this country.”

Gbadamosi added: “I have seen different posts on people’s facebook which clearly indicates there are some form of organised attempt to railroad and attribute to me things I didn’t actually say.

“It’s trite that one is entitled to his or her opinion, but some certain elements in authority seems to think otherwise.

“I don’t think this kind of intolerance belongs to democracy. And I believe that most Nigerians will agree with me that this kind of intolerance to any form of opposition, criticism, is venomous with clear intent to intimidate and silence Nigerians. We must continue to discuss Nigeria. We must not be afraid.”

Gbadamosi went further, “Some stated that my opinion will cause a war, ethnic strife. I completely disagree.

“If anything was going to cause public strife in Nigeria, I opine, it will be a government of the day which is apportioning all the major security, economic appointments to a certain section of the country. That’s clear abuse that runs contrary to the tenets of Nigeria Constitution which asked for equity and for government appointments to reflect the federal character in the country.”

