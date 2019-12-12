Guinness Night football: A unique spin to Africa’s biggest sport

Guinness is delighted to announce its newest campaign – Guinness Night Football, set to kick off in the home of Nigerian football, Enugu, on the 21st of December 2019. Enugu has produced some of the greatest footballing heroes the nation has ever seen hence it is fitting it kicks off this exciting new campaign by the nation’s favourite stout beer.

Following successful launches in other African markets, Guinness Night Football will thrill fans with a series of diverse and immersive football experiences, providing an unconventional playground for players and fans across the nation to partake in a fun line up of activities.

Football enthusiasts and fun seekers will have a rare opportunity to enjoy a range of bold football themed activities, all played out in the dark enhanced by colourful neon UV and lighting technology to make the experience vibrant, immersive and memorable.

To stand a chance to experience Guinness Night football in Enugu; register Here now: And for Guinness Night Football Lagos, register Here now: For more information, visit www.goal.com/Guinness. To join the conversation on social media, follow the hashtags #GuinnessNightFootball #GuinnessMVP.

Please make sure you enjoy Guinness responsibly – over 18 only.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/NKU6P1jY-0Q

Vanguard