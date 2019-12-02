Guardiola insists Fernandinho will continue in Man City’s defence

Pep Guardiola has no intention of moving Fernandinho back into the Manchester City midfield.

The Brazilian has been playing as a centre-back in recent months. That situation first came about through necessity with Aymeric Laporte and John Stones out injured but has endured even with the latter now fit again.

City boss Guardiola concedes pairing Stones with Nicolas Otamendi is not a combination he likes. The pair – who are currently the club’s only fit senior specialist central defenders – have not started together since a calamitous loss to Norwich in September.

The champions have now fallen 11 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, with Fernandinho‘s absence from midfield cited as an issue by critics.

Yet Guardiola has no intention of moving the 34-year-old back into his preferred role. Asked why Stones and Otamendi are not trusted together, Guardiola said: “Because I like ‘Dinho playing in that position a lot. “Right now, yes (I prefer him as a defender). That is why he plays.”

Asked about the midfield, he added: “I prefer (Ilkay) Gundogan and Rodri in this position.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News