Group takes campaign against corruption to grassroots in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – A non-governmental organisation, Civil Resources Development and Documentation Centre, CIRDDOC, trained rural dwellers in Enugu on project monitoring to ensure project implementation and enhance the fight against corruption.

During a 2-day capacity building seminar organized by CIRDODOC in conjunction with Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative, WRAPA, with support from McAthur Foundation, the Executive Director of the group, Mrs Oby Nwankwo, said the group would concentrate on education, electricity, health and infrastructure sectors.

Mrs Nwankwo represented by the project coordinator, Engr. Pascal Anozie, said the group would ensure grassroots inclusion in 2020 budget planning both at state and local government and engage their representatives for accountability.

“The workshop will feature information and knowledge sharing on the status of infrastructure in health, education, electricity and access roads in rural communities”, she said.

He urged all the participants from 9 local government areas and 36 community, including media and other agencies in the state to internalize whatever they learnt today, stressing that such would be the action plan to move forward in fight against corruption.

In a goodwill message, a representative of Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, Mr Ozi Agualize Eyimeke, urged Nigerians to come together in fight against corruption to achieve success.

He promised to partner with the group in tracking constituency projects in the country, urging them to say something when they see something.

“ICPC believes that when we come together we will achieve success in fighting against corruption in Nigeria. Anti graft agency can not do it alone. Everybody is corrupt and our mother should teach their children how to leave a good life so that tomorrow, they will have conscience.

“Take our community as your community by asking questions concerning government project in your community and report to ICPC if the project is not going well as expected. ICPC arrest peoples mind not the offender”, he said.

The Workshop was attended by 37 CTAG members 36 communities in the 9 LGAs, 2 persons with disability, 11 stakeholders drawn from the media, Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Independent Corrupt practices and other related offences, ICPC, Enugu State Universal Basic Education, ENSUPEB, National Orientation Agency, NOA, Representative of Enugu State House of Assembly and print and electronic media.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: