Group proposes registration of prostitution as business in Nigeria

By Chinedu Adonu

NON governmental organization, Team of Detecting Agency for Government Reform Initiative, TDAGRI, has advocated for registration of prostitution work as a business in Nigeria.

The leader of the group, Hon, Nebeck Eziora made this proposal in a press release titled, “Nigeria in the Era of New Political Invention” stressing that prostitution should be recognised and registered as a business for it to serve as an extra revenue earner for the country.

While regretting what he called, general interlocutory indecency exposure caused by prostitution, he also suggested for a law to regulate guide prostitution activities in the country.

Eziora also prescribed a number of other ways to regulate, including that: whoever wishes to be a prostitute shall obtain a renewable form from Cooperate Affairs Commission, or any other agency, as may be determined by government, with three referees including Traditional ruler of her community, her village head and Parent, among others.

According to Hon, Eziora, a copy of proposed bill has been forwarded to National Assembly for consideration.

“The team of Detecting Agency For Government Reform Initiative led by Hon, Nebeck Eziora from Nkwe in Awgu Local Government Area, Enugu State proposed for consistory court before the National Law Maker.

“The establishment of the law will checkmate general interlocutory indecency exposure prostitution in Nigeria and it will become a registered business.

“Prostitution does worse than stealing but prostitutes says that prostitution is better than stealing.

“A new law shall provide requirement that can qualify prostitution works in Nigeria”, He said

