Group gives Christmas succor to the elderly, people with special needs

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- RESPITE came the ways of inhabitants of Home for the Elderly, lepers, disabled persons, the abandoned, motherless and indigent patients, when a group-Friends De Royale International Club visited their homes and hospital in different parts of Enugu to offer palliative and made them participate in the celebration of Christmas, a commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

The social club, said its visitations was to take some pinch of pain off the very less privileged, in the spirit that the birth of Jesus Christ brought salvation to mankind over 2,000 past.

Starting with Nike Centre for the disabled, Marist Brothers Umuchigbo, where lepers, the blind and others sorts of challenged persons are quartered, Friends De Royale International Club donated food items, ranging from bags of rice, beans, tomatoes, salt, toiletries cash donations.

The excited inmates prayed God to replenish the givers’ source of charity.

At Daughters of Divine Love Charity Home, Amorji-Nike, home of motherless babies, Sister Elizabeth Nwankwo, also prayed for the continued blessings and progress of members of the club.

It was the measure of appreciation at every other place the group went such as at the family Support Programme, FSP, Abandoned Children’s home in GRA; Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home of the Elderly at St. Paul’s Catholic Parish Agbani Road, Enugu. Climax of the visitations was the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH, Ituku/Ozalla where the group paid medical bills running into hundreds of thousand naira for three less privileged children, Favour Chukwuede, Adaugo Uzoma and Chukwuma Oluchukwu, who were discharged from hospital but had no money to pay and go home.

Tears rolled down the eyes of the beneficiaries and their parents as their dream of celebrating Christmas at home was made real.

Stating what informed the group’s act of charity, President of the club, Mr. Obinna Mbazi said it had been the club’s practice since 2002 when the club was established.

“We all came together and decided to form a club, a union that that will guide us. Our mission is like we have done today (Saturday). We don’t estimate our benevolence, its left for God who has seen what we’ve done. We went to UNTH and we bailed three people, two left and one left on Monday, these people didn’t have hope for Christmas.

“Our advice is that people should come to the Lord and close to the people. In fact I cried after visiting the hospital. I don’t know how somebody can have billions and he can’t bail the less privileged.

“This season is all about thanks giving and sharing. Go to hospitals and see you will see one million and one people to help. I advise people to start going to hospitals. When you go there, you will see what is going on in the society; that people need help.”

Vanguard

