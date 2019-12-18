Group demands prosecution of Pastor who allegedly defiled 12yr old daughter

Kindly Share This Story:



Perez Brisibe, Ughelli

A rights group in Delta State under the aegis of I know My Rights, is demanding for a proper investigation and subsequent prosecution of a Pastor who was alleged to have defiled his 12-year-old daughter (name withheld) at their Uwheru residence in Ughelli North local government area of the state.

The Pastor identified as Benjamin Abu, who is a father of three girls including the victim, was reported to have been arrested by men of the Ughelli ‘A’ Division police station, and released on bail.

Expressing fears over the way and manner the matter was being handled by the police, President of the rights group, Ufuoma Egbe during a briefing yesterday at Ughelli, wondered why the police released the suspect on bail despite medical evidence indicting him in the dastardly act.

She said: “We will like to draw the attention of the general public to this allege case of rape, defilement, molestation and gross abuse on the girl child by someone who is not just her father, but someone who claims to be a disciple in the temple of God.

“The victim had earlier absconded from home over consistent molestation by her father and we are aware that the report from the medical examination which was conducted on her after she was found wandering in Ughelli main town had indicated that her hymen was recently broken.

“This was hitherto her statement to the police that she fled home because of the alleged molestation of her father who was using his fingers to penetrate her vagina in preparation for an eventual rape.”

However, when Vanguard contacted the Delta State commissioner of police, Adeleke Adeyinka for confirmation of the incident, he directed all enquiries to the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the division, Kevin Zuokumor.

Contacted, the DPO who confirmed the incident, simply said the matter has already been charged to court.

