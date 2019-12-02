An Abia-based sociopolitical Group, the Ikuku Vision Mandate Initiative (IVMI), has congratulated the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, on his recent award as the Best Performing State Assembly Speaker in Nigeria, at a ceremony held on Thursday at the Sheraton Hotels & Towers, in Abuja.

In a release signed by Ambassador Kanu Chidiebere and Joshua Ezebuiro, Acting Director General and Deputy Director of Media, respectively, the Group said “the award was a well deserved one following the giant strides and lofty heights attained by the Abia State House of Assembly Speaker within such a short period of time he assumed office”.

Continuing, the Group said, “The face of legislature in Abia has changed for the better and the people are now feeling the positive impact of the Speaker and his colleagues at the 7th Abia House of Assembly. The several legislative interventions made by the Assembly under Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji have proved very important in the lives of the people. The collaboration between the executive and the legislature in this era has been of immense benefit to the people as Abia keeps enjoying peace and progress. The evidence abound!

“The award is not just victory for the Speaker, it is also victory for all members of the 7th Abia State House of Assembly and for democracy. With the well documented achievements of the Assembly, we are convinced that even more awards are coming their way. Congratulations Abians”, the statement concluded.

