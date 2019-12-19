Group calls for peace, tolerance among religious bodies in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

A nongovernmental Organisation, the New Horizon Initiative for Religious Tolerance (NHIRT), has called for peace and unity among religious groups across the federation to help fast track national development.

National chairman of NHIRT, Comr, Tony Alum, made this call in Enugu yesterday during a 1- day Enugu Peace and Harmony Conference organised by the group in partnership with National Orientation Agency, NOA, Enugu State Directorate.

Comr, Alum while lamenting the level of hatred and disunity in Nigeria, stated, “that all the achievement of our founding fathers who chose to build the nation instead of their personal interest has been destroyed by a few individuals who promote disunity by sowing the seed of hatred among religious groups.

“This generation of Nigerians, which is all of us should be worried when we remember the ages of our founding fathers when they started to embark on the struggle for independent and nation building”, He said.

“We do not have answer to all problems but with the support of all and sundry, we will once again reawaken our first love, nurtured by our founding fathers where we all loved peacefully and happily”, He said.

In his speech, Bishop Obi Onubogu called on Nigerians to, “irrespective of our religious and ethnic origins, we must first of all accept that our first allegiance goes to Nigeria. That is the main foundation of true patriotism.

“We have to pray fervently for our leaders to embrace this new philosophy of living peacefully together so as to advance into the 21st century with greater assurances of meaningful development anchored on effective national integration and harmony.

Also speaking, the Royal Father of the day, HRH, Igwe Emma Ugwu, in a unanimous voice with Sarkin Hausawa, Enugu State, Alhaji Yusuf Sambo, called for peace and unity among Nigerians both home and in diaspora.

While commending them for initiating the peace programme at this time that Nigeria is having security challenges, Igwe, Ugwu disclosed that for many years, Nigeria has been embroiled in a cycle of conflict that has ravaged the country and has had severe effects on livelihoods, stressing that it have impacted negatively on economic growth and development of the country.

Vanguard

