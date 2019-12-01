Greensprings School Engages Youths to Improve Work-life Balance

Greensprings School has engaged youths in their four campuses to improve their work-life balance whether in school or at their places of work. The youth of this dispensation are referred to as the Millennial.

The millennials are smart, exposed, energetic, and technology-driven. Findings show that these type of youths are also difficult to retain as employees.

Many of them last less than two years in new roles, as they are constantly looking for the next challenging and fulfilling opportunity.

Concerns regarding work-life balance, inclusiveness, flexibility and personal development are top on their mind. And if not addressed, employers will continue to witness rapid exits of millennials from their organizations.

“Disruption: the new normal”, was an initiative presented by Mrs Cynthia Odunaiya, the Head of Human resource at Greensprings School. She recognized the issues affecting millennials in today’s workplace and decided to address it by engaging the employees.

The initiative was executed as a panel session/bonding timeout with millennials; creating an atmosphere infused with fun and intellectual discussions.

All the youths across all four campuses of Greensprings School, including Anthos House were invited to deliberate on issues bothering of work-life balance and explore ways to make their work experience more exciting.

“The aim was to listen to their experiences within the system, without their line managers or principals present. Learn what will make them stay longer in the organisation, understand what will motivate and keep them engaged.” “We need to hear them, otherwise we will lose them,” said Mrs Odunaiya.

“When we did a statistics on the number of youths in the system. We found out that Millenials make up about 55% to 60% of both the teaching and administrative workforce,” she continued.

“Millenials have a lot of energy, which is good, but the ability to ensure that the energy stays positive and channelled towards achieving corporate goals is what leads to excellence.”

The impact of the session was felt almost instantly. By the following Monday, positive reports and feedback started pouring in.

Two very talented Millenials who had planned on exiting the system stated that the program changed their minds and made them feel more included.

Some other members of staff shared that they were happy and glad to be at work. The HR department also responded instantly to feedback and made changes based on a survey conducted.

Mrs Odutayo, assistant coordinator of wider curriculum at Greensprings Ikoyi campus, mentioned that “this program was very apt to have for young people.

It was great to be in a truly open and transparent environment where my opinion truly matters.” she also added that “what we learnt here is that we can’t all keep quiet. If we don’t learn to speak up as young people, then nothing will change.”

Mrs Olaitan Koshimo, shared her thoughts saying “I feel like it was long overdue and we need to have more avenues like this outside of the typical workday and environment where people can actually talk openly and share ideas. It is also a good way for the management to get feedback.

With over one hundred Millenials in attendance who were able to openly express themselves without holding back, the event was considered a success.