Greater Lagos festival begins December 25

The Lagos State Government said on Sunday the Greater Lagos 2020 Festival would start on December 25 and end on January 1, 2020.

The Special Adviser to the State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Solomon Bonu, disclosed this during the 2019 Coconut Festival held in Badagry.

The theme of the festival is: “Simply Unforgettable.”

Bonu said the event would hold in all the state’s five divisions simultaneously.

He said: “We are maintaining the status quo. It will last for eight days, like that of One Lagos Fiesta.

“We are going to engage our people who want to buy and sell as well as those who want to enjoy themselves.

“Let me correct the impression in some quarters that the event will be held for one day. No. It is going to hold for eight days.

“The grand finale of the festival will come up at the Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island on December 31 till the morning of January 1, 2020.

“If you like, you can stay in your division and enjoy the festival, because as we are celebrating it in Eko Atlantic city, you will be watching and enjoying it in Epe, Badagry, Alimosho, Agege, and Lagos Island.”

He said what would make this year’s festival unique would be the drum show “which has never happened in Africa before,” adding “there would be drones show too.”

“We want to tell the world that we are capable; we want to let the world know that it is happening here in Lagos; you can live and do your business here if you are law-abiding,” the governor’s aide added. (NAN)

 

