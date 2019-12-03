Graphics: How police officer allegedly shot truck driver dead over N100 bribe in Ondo

A police officer, Monday, reportedly shot a commercial truck driver dead over N100 bribe in Ondo state.

Passengers plying the road in Owo, Ondo state were left in tears seeing the heartbreaking incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck driver was stopped by the police officer who, along with some other officers, were on a stop and search duty. The officer allegedly asked for N100 bribe but the truck driver refused to give him. There was an exchange of words and the officer allegedly opened fire on the truck driver, shooting him in the head. The driver died instantly. The incident led to serious traffic gridlock.

Facebook user, Mercy-Blossom Oyisi, who witnessed the incident, wrote on her wall

“Something happened not quite long, I’ve always heard about it but never experienced it. A policeman killed a truck driver because of #100, the Hausa guys around started shooting randomly because one of them was killed, we ran into the bush when we started hearing gunshots.

“There are dead people due to the shooting between the Hausa guys and the policemen. One mama in our bus was shot while we were running. I’ve not recovered, still shivering.

Because of #100 o, how are some people different from animals?”

