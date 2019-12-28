Governor Ugwuanyi re-assures on quality health care delivery

Kindly Share This Story:

Health-caroe remains a cardinal principle of my administration_ Governor Ugwuanyi

By Ikechukwu Odu – Nsukka

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, restated his commitment to deliver quality health care in the state.

The governor explained that since the inception of his administration, healthcare had continued to occupy the third position, after works and education, in terms of provision of infrastructure in the state.

He made the statement at Ubogidi/Ozalla community in Edem, Nsukka Local Government Area of the state during the inauguration of the ultra-modern hospital donated to the community by Chief Samuel Asadu.

The governor who was represented in the ocassion by the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, lauded Asadu, who he described as a rare philanthropist, even as he called on other well-meaning individuals in the state to emulate him to ensure that the People of the state access quality healthcare services in rural areas.

The governor further said, ” If you look at our capital projects, you will see that we are determined to expand the frontiers of healthcare delivery in the state. This is to ensure that infant mortality is reduced to the barest minimum.

“We are determined to providing free and quality healthcare to our women and we would continue to ensure that our people suffering from terminal illnesses get support from state government, ” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Asadu, who is also the Igwe-elect of Ubogidi/Ozalla proposed autonomous cummunity, said the donation of the hospital has brought to fruition, his age-long dream to impact in his generation in an unforgettable way.

He added that it has been his dream to affect the lives of his community positively, adding that life is sacrosanct, and must be protected in every possible way.

He further said “All I have desired to do in my over 25-year sojourn in the white man’s land, is to leave a positive impact on my people, and the dream of this hospital and its actualisation is a manifestation of that love for my people. To God indeed be the glory.

A ” I do not lay claims to having all the monies in the world, nor of being enamoured with uncommon wisdom, all I have is love for my people and a desire to give back to the land which it pleased God to beget me from: Edem Community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, ” he said.

While calling on his kinsmen to support the project through donations to ensure its efficiency in quality health care to the people, he added that the mission is to create a responsive healing environment for the people, and to provide the poor with access to good medical services free of charge.

