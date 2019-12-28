Governor Inuwa Yahaya signs N130.83bn 2020 budget

Kindly Share This Story:

Ben Agande Kaduna

The Governor of Gombe state Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has signed into law, the 2020 budget passed by the State House of Assembly recently.

The N130.83 Billion budget which was tagged “Budget of Change”, has 71.04bn for capital expenditure while N59.78 billion is for recurrent expenditure.

A statement made available to Vanguard by the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor, Ismaila Uba Misilli

Said the Governor expressed confidence that the budget will bring the desired change to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people, in line with the Government’s next level agenda.

He said the governor praised the state House of Assembly for the expeditious consideration and passage of the budget while assuring that it will be logically implemented to ensure that the people enjoy the dividends of democracy through good governance.

He quoted the governor as saying that ” with the passage and signing into law of the 2020 budget, the onus now lies on us to live up to expectation and justify the confidence reposed in us by the people. This time around no excuse will be tolerated because the budget so passed and assented to belongs to us” the governor said.

The Governor observed that this was the first time the state involved the public in the budget process through a town hall engagement with stakeholders before presentation to the executive council and laying before the house for legislative scrutiny and eventual passage.

He commended the state Ministry of Finance as well as the office of the Special Adviser, Budget, Planning and Development Partners Coordination for playing vital roles throughout the budget process.

Speaking earlier, the speaker of the Gombe state House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Kurba said the House is delighted and proud with the performance of Governor Inuwa Yahaya and will continue to cooperate with the executive to bequeath a Gombe where the upcoming generation will be proud of.

