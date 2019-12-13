Breaking News
Governor Emmanuel has no hand in arrest of Michael Itok — AIDI

Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel
Governor Emmanuel Udom, of Akwa Ibom state

A pro-democracy group, Akwa Ibom Democratic Initiative (AIDI) has absolved Governor Udom Emmanuel from the arrest and detention of a social media writer, Mr Michael Itok, who was arrested by the DSS.

In a statement in Uyo on Friday 12th December, the convener of the group, Obong Henry Akpan said Itok’s case is a criminal case and advised those who are pointing fingers at the Governor, over his arrest to explore legal means to defend him instead of sponsoring malicious campaigns in the media against the Governor.

The statement says Michael Itok was arrested by security following series of malicious publications he made on social media against the Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel

“Michael Itok was fished out by the security agencies and interrogated and he, without duress admitted and confessed to being the author of the malicious and libellous materials and was duly detained by the appropriate law enforcement agencies. He is being prosecuted accordingly”, the statement adds.

The group urges social media users and the “release Michael Itok” campaigners to leave Governor Udom Emmanuel out of their hate campaigns.

