Gov. Ugwuanyi, Ubosi, Nwodo, others to receive award of excellent

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU State Governor, Rt. Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, will be honoured with award of good governance on Thursday, December 12, in Enugu.

The chairman organising committee of the award night of First News Magazine and launching of books, “Ikemefuna” Dr Destiny Ajah who made this known during a press briefing in Enugu, disclosed that Ugwuanyi is the First News “man of the millennium” for good governance.

Dr Ajah said Ugwuanyi has completely demystified governance and uplifted the living standard of the masses through good governance and provision of basic infrastructure, such as good roads, basic health facilities and potable water.

Other awardees are; Speaker Enugu state house of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, Legislative excellent, President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, CEO Peace mass transit Ltd, Mmaduka Onyishi, award of Integrity and entrepreneur development, Hon Vita Aba, entrepreneur giant, Hon Ikeji Asogwa, Education developer, Chukwuemeka Agu, housing development, Prof, Joy Ezeilo, women advocacy, Josephine Ugwu, integrity.

“We are putting up event on the 12th of this month with a wide purpose event. One is to present the first news magazine and issues to bring in perspective that everybody can create and know about. We are also going to launch two books of interest to the people of Enugu state and general public. Those two book are dedicated to key individuals of the state. One is Ikemefuna dedicated to governor Ugwuanyi and the other, mavric novel also was dedicated to Chinedu Onu.

The first news magazine presentation is to recognise excellence. The Magazine came into existence in the year 2012 for recognition of qualities, excellent and encouragement of the best done by humanity in our environment and beyond.

“The magazine have continued to fulfill it’s mandate of excellent of bringing facts beyond the news. The Magazine has not engaged in sensationalism. It let’s us know what is happening and the impact of it not just the story.

“The Magazine for the past seven years maintained it’s quality and consistent in making people know what they think.

“On the 12th of this month, the magazine intend to recognise some individual with what they have done to humanity. His Excellency Ugwuanyi is a recipient of the award. Some will receive award of excellent in education, health, leadership, integrity and many others.

While stating that First news have always been critical not emotional in publication, disclosed that the book Ikemefuna is to encourage the continuity of the present government of Enugu state.

Vanguard