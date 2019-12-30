Breaking News
Gov Sule signs 2020 budget into law

On 7:59 pmIn News, Politicsby
Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule today signed into law the 2020 budget passed by the state House of Assembly into law.

The exercise which was witnessed by the speaker Balarabe Abdullahi saw the Governor tasking members of his executive council ensure effective implementation of the budget for speedy development of the state.

He commended the Speaker and members of the state assembly for keeping to their words if speedy passage of the budget as well as doing justice to it.

The Speaker who on his part appreciated the Governor for encouraging heads of MDAs to corporate with the assembly during the exercise that gave room for its success added that Nasarawa state project is a collective responsibility and a duty bond on all citizens that they must strive to achieve.

