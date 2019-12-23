Gov. Sule gives awards to community papers, radio stations

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has given awards to community papers and radio stations for their contributions to the development of the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that The National Thinker, Eggon-Newspaper, Breeze 99.9 FM Lafia, Option FM Akwanga, Maloni FM Keffi, were among the media organisations recognised by the Governor.

The award was part of the programme marking the first ‘Annual Media Dinner’, organised by the governor on Monday in Lafia.

Speaking during the programme, Yakubu Lamai, Director of Strategic Communication and Press Affairs to the governor, said the award was in recognition of the contributions of the outfits in publicising government activities in the state.

Lamai said given the contributions journalists and media organisations were making, the least the government would do was to give them an award and encourage them to continue with the good work.

He said the State Government would continue to support media practitioners by creating an enabling environment for them to operate.

In an interview with NAN, Joel Ogapa, Publisher of National Thinker, said the award came to him as a surprise.

“I thought nobody was noticing the little work I have been doing but was amazed to be mentioned and called to come forward to receive an award of recognition.

“It would spoil me to do more and I promised to continue to be professional and balanced in my publication,” the publisher said.

