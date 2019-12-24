Gov. Mohammmed signs Bauchi’s 2020 budget into law

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Bala Mohammmed of Bauchi state on Tuesday signed the state’s 2020 budget of N167.2 billion into law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohammmed signed the budget one hour after it was passed by the state House of Assembly.

Speaking at the ceremony, the governor said the budget implementation will be monitored by a Monitoring Team.

He said government will introduce a mechanism to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the state.

“We will go beyond depending on pay as you earn as a means of revenue generation.

“We are talking with a consultant to help us draw out a plan that will capture the informal sector to improve the IGR of the state,” he said.

According to him, education, health, water supply, security and agriculture would receive lion share of the budget.

Mohammed noted that the lawmakers have the right to make adjustments in the budget as people’s representatives.

“I am happy that the budget which was submitted just two weeks ago has been returned.

“I commend the House for the show of sportsmanship in spite of our political differences. “We started staggeringly, but today we are together, achieving good results.

“Lawmakers have the mandate to make corrections that will improve the standard of living of people in the state,’’ he said.

Earlier, the Speaker, Mr Abubakar Suleiman said that the House didn’t waste time in passing the budget because it was comprehensive enough.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: