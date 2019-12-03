Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Gov. Matawalle submits list of 19 Commissioner nominees to Zamfara Assembly

On 9:08 pmIn News, Politicsby

Bello Matawalle, Zamfara

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has submitted a list of 19 Commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for approval.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, announced this during Tuesday’s plenary.

Magarya said the list also included 28 Special Adviser nominees.

The Speaker said the time-table for the screening of the nominees would be announced later.

READ ALSO: Zamfara Govt. to transform agric sector with N8 billion in 2020 — Matawalle

Some of the Commissioner nominees were Alhaji Sulaiman Tunau, Alhaji Aminu Sulaiman, Malam Abdulkadir Gora, Malam Jinaidu Muhammad, Malam Muhammad Maiturare, Mrs Zainab Gummi, Mr Jamilu Aliyu, Dr Nura Isah and Mr Rabiu Garba,

Others included Malam Sufyanu Yuguda, Malam Ibrahim Magayaki,Mr Yahaya Gora, Mr Yahaya Kanoma, Sheik Tukur Jangebe, Malam Ibrahim Mayana, Mr Abubakar Tsafe, Mr Nura Zarumi, Mr Bilyaminu Shinkafi and Mr Abubakar Muhammad.

Vanguard Nigeria News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!