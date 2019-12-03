Gov. Matawalle submits list of 19 Commissioner nominees to Zamfara Assembly

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has submitted a list of 19 Commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for approval.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, announced this during Tuesday’s plenary.

Magarya said the list also included 28 Special Adviser nominees.

The Speaker said the time-table for the screening of the nominees would be announced later.

Some of the Commissioner nominees were Alhaji Sulaiman Tunau, Alhaji Aminu Sulaiman, Malam Abdulkadir Gora, Malam Jinaidu Muhammad, Malam Muhammad Maiturare, Mrs Zainab Gummi, Mr Jamilu Aliyu, Dr Nura Isah and Mr Rabiu Garba,

Others included Malam Sufyanu Yuguda, Malam Ibrahim Magayaki,Mr Yahaya Gora, Mr Yahaya Kanoma, Sheik Tukur Jangebe, Malam Ibrahim Mayana, Mr Abubakar Tsafe, Mr Nura Zarumi, Mr Bilyaminu Shinkafi and Mr Abubakar Muhammad.

Vanguard Nigeria News