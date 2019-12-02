Gov Makinde stresses virtues of equipping one’s life with right values

…as gov swears-in 2019 Batch ‘C’ corps members

By Adeola Badru

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has charged corps members posted to the state to equip themselves with the right values for a progressive future ahead of them

The governor gave the urge on Monday at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2019 Batch ‘C’ (stream 2) Corps members deployed to Oyo State at the Permanent Orientation Camp, Iseyin.

Makinde, represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Seun Fakorede equally tasked the C

corps members to ensure they contribute their quota towards nation-building.

“Though many of you may find yourselves in a totally new environment, it should be seen as an avenue to make friends and break new grounds in your host communities,” he said.

He further pledged that the present administration in Oyo state will continue to support the Scheme by providing a conducive environment for its operations.

Delivering the welcome address on behalf of the Chairman NYSC Oyo State Governing Board, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mr Funmilayo Oyadeyi admonished the corps members to make good use of the opportunity provided by the scheme to add value to themselves by learning skills that would make them productive.

Earlier, the State Coordinator, NYSC Oyo State, Eniola Ambekemo stated that a total of 1188 prospective Corps members comprising 487 males and 701 Females were registered.

While congratulating them for being called up for service, she enjoined them to be disciplined and law-abiding throughout the course of their service year.

Ambekemo further informed the corps members that all the activities in the camp have been put together to prepare them for the challenges of the service year. She, however, admonished them to see themselves as one thereby working together as a team during their activities in camp.

