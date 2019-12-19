Gov Ishaku presents 213bn 2020 budget estimate to state assembly

Kindly Share This Story:

… as Works, Health, Education Gets Lion Share



By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has presented to the State House of Assembly a budget estimate of N213, 632, 076, 810 billion for 2020.

The 2020 appropriation bill which was presented to the Assembly on Thursday was also christened ‘budget of accelerated growth and development’.

It is also 31.63% higher than the budget of 2019 which was pegged at N146 billion.

In the breakdown of the proposed budget, N71, 569, 518, 034 billion is being proposed to service recurrent expenditure, while N142, 062, 558, 776 billion was earmarked for capital expenditure.

Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport got the highest estimate with N77 billion, followed by Health and Education with N14 billion and N11 billion respectively.

Speaking earlier, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Joseph Albasu Kunini, commended the state government for effectively implementing all budgetary allocations approved by the State Assembly since his first tenure.

According to him, ” this has no doubt made your administration quite eventful as exemplified by your execution of both the recurrent and capital projects across the state.

“It is therefore not surprising that your efforts has been widely applauded by several reputable local, national and even international organizations which has seen you receiving several awards in recognition and appreciation of your laudable achievements.”

He further assured the governor that the state legislature would continue to be a partner in progress for the interest of citizens of the state.

He moreover stressed that “as you present the 2020 appropriation estimates, we are optimistic that when finally passed into law, its implementation will further consolidate on the numerous gains already recorded over the years.”

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: