Gov. Ikpeazu inaugurates Abia traditional rulers’ council, seeks peace, devt

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, on Monday, inaugurated Abia Traditional Rulers’ Council, urging royal fathers to promote peace, justice and development in the state.

Speaking at the ceremony in Umuahia, Ikpeazu commended the traditional rulers for playing pivotal roles in actualising his administration’s aim of achieving sustained rural development in the state.

He described the traditional rulers as custodians of the culture and tradition of the people, stressing that their activities had had a direct impact on society.

The governor said that his administration was desirous of maintaining synergy with the traditional rulers’ council to boost its efforts in ensuring even distribution of dividends of democracy across the state.

He said that the new leadership of the council had been chosen to be a channel of relationship through which his government would reach the people in the hinterlands.

“I recognise the contributions of our traditional rulers in the socio-economic development of Abia and their efforts in ensuring harmonious relationship among our people and others. This is quite commendable.

“I expect that the same support that was given to the former leader of traditional rulers in Abia will be extended to the new council.

“We expect that you will cooperate with the new leaders so that there will be no rancour amongst you, especially as we plan to inaugurate traditional rulers’ councils at the local government level,” he said.

In his response, Eze Ndubuisi Nwabeke, the Chairman of the council, thanked the state government for the opportunity to serve and contribute their own quota towards the development of the state.

Nwabeke, who is also the traditional ruler of Eziama Ntigha community, said that the council under him would live up to expectation and discharge its duties without fear or favour.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other members of the council included Eze Kalu Ogbu of Abriba kingdom, First Deputy Chairman; Eze Harry Ugwuala of Isiugwu community, Second Deputy Chairman and Eze Godfrey Onwuka of Umutowe community, Third Deputy Chairman).

