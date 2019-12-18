Breaking News
Translate

Google forks over additional $326M to Australian Tax Office

On 11:08 pmIn News, Technologyby
Kindly Share This Story:

Google, Australia Tax Office
Google paid hundreds of millions of dollars in additional Australian taxes to settle a long-running dispute with authorities there, officials said Wednesday.

The Silicon Valley giant forked over an extra AU$481.5 million, or about US$326 million, in a settlement with the country’s Taxation Office. The deal followed an audit that examined the company’s tax practices between 2008 and 2018, a Google spokeswoman told Reuters.

ALSO READ: Google Director Juliet Ehimuan expresses hope on Tech Growth and Google’s role in Nigeria

Google joins big tech firms such as Apple, Facebook and Microsoft in reaching settlements with Australia’s tax office, which said it has increased its e-commerce industry collections by about AU$1.25 billion. Google said the settlement will give the company certainty for its tax treatment in the future.

“It adds to the significant success of the (tax office) in positively changing the behavior of digital taxpayers and significantly increasing the tax they pay in Australia,” Mark Konza, a deputy commissioner in the office, said in a statement.

Tech giants such as Google have reportedly drawn fire for booking profits in low-tax nations to shrink their tax bills. Amazon has faced criticism in the US for paying no federal income tax for two straight years despite earning $11.2 billion in US profits in 2018.

ALSO READ: Okorocha denies confirming death of Uwajumogu to journalists

Australian officials touted the so-called multinational anti-avoidance law, which aims to make multinational companies pay their share of taxes on profits earned in Australia.

“Ensuring large companies and multinationals pay the right amount of tax means we can continue to deliver the essential services Australians rely on,” Josh Frydenberg, Australia’s treasurer, said in a statement.

Source: New York Post

Vanguard News

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!