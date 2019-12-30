Breaking News
Translate

Good kissers turn me on, says rising actress Mero

On 8:07 pmIn Entertainment, Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Mero
Mero

The muse of creativity comes in different shades for every artiste on a set.

For some its the script, for some the set, for others its the director.

Fast-rising Nollywood act, Godwin Mero says a good kisser is a good turn on, on a romantic set.

READ ALSO: Alfie Allen pays tribute to ‘GoT’ stunt double Andrew Dunbar after death

She said good kissing increases the magnetic pull of script interpretation for her.

“When I am held right, and kissed right. It brings out the best in me.”

Godwin Mero is a directors’ delight who has played several supportive and lead roles in movies like, ‘The Latest Boys In Town’, ‘Scandal’, and host of others.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!