Good kissers turn me on, says rising actress Mero

The muse of creativity comes in different shades for every artiste on a set.
For some its the script, for some the set, for others its the director.
Fast-rising Nollywood act, Godwin Mero says a good kisser is a good turn on, on a romantic set.
She said good kissing increases the magnetic pull of script interpretation for her.
“When I am held right, and kissed right. It brings out the best in me.”
Godwin Mero is a directors’ delight who has played several supportive and lead roles in movies like, ‘The Latest Boys In Town’, ‘Scandal’, and host of others.