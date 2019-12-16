God’s Grace saved me from suspected assassins – Nollywood actress

Vanguard Logo

Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie, on Monday thanked God for surviving an alleged attack by suspected assassins.

The actress made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday@ realangelaokorie where she shared an x-ray scan video and wrote: “Undiluted grace will never stop to exist in my home, 10 bullets were removed from my head and two bullets close to my eyes, and God alone deserves all the glory and honour.

“You are God, all by yourself; I am a child of Grace. Thank you, Lord. Nothing in this world will ever make me ungrateful for all you’ve done in my life and family.

“The assassins kept on shooting for 30 minutes, No help from anywhere. No human came for our rescue Only God came for our Rescue #epaindem #protectmelord,” she captioned the video.

According to the actress, surviving the attack was clearly God’s plan.

Photos of Angela Okorie after she was brutally beaten

