GODFATHER ALLEGATION: Oshiomhole compiled list of Obaseki’s commissioners in his living room in 2016 — Edo Govt

Edo State government says the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, did not only pick the governor, the deputy governor and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), he compiled the list of the state’s commissioners in his living room in 2016.

The state government was reacting to a television interview granted by Oshiomhole at the weekend, where the APC Chairman claimed that he begged to have just one commissioner in his successor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki’s government, as against the allegation that he was playing the role of a godfather in the state.

“We are once again forced to call the attention of members of the public to Comrade Oshiomhole’s position on issues that are public knowledge,” a statement by Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki, said yesterday.

“If indeed Oshiomhole appointed only Mika Amanokha to Governor Obaseki’s cabinet, why then did the former governor scream to the high heavens and embark on vitriolic media attacks against Obaseki when the governor reshuffled his cabinet, taking out some persons who were alleged to be sabotaging the administration?. In fact, Comrade Oshiomhole compiled the list of those to be appointed commissioners in Edo in his sitting room in 2016, aside picking the governor, his deputy and the SSG.”

The statement called on the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC to do the needful and rescue the party from imminent implosion by setting Oshiomhole aside as National Chairman.

It added, “Apart from no longer having the support of his people, having been suspended from the party at the ward, local council and state levels, Comrade Oshiomhole also lacks the moral rectitude to continue to function in the office of the National Chairman of the APC. The earlier this is done, the better for the party and Nigerians.”

