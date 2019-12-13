God will only help you if you help yourselves, CJN tells new Judges 

…swears-in Tsoho as FHC CJ, Kanyip as NIC President

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Chief Justice Of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Friday, enjoined the newly appointed Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho and President of the National Industrial Court, Justice Benedict Kanyip, to abide by their oath of office.

The CJN charged the two judicial officers to help themselves first for God to help them to justify the oath he administered on them.

He implored them to be fair to be just and fair in the discharge of their judicial functions, stressing that Judges would ultimately give account of their deeds to God.

Justice Muhammad warned they, two judicial officers, not to allow their personal interest to becloud their sense of judgement, saying “you should always deal with the situation as placed before you”.

Reminding them that the law is not a respecter of persons, the CJN, urged both the FHC CJ and the NIC President never to hesitate to resign from any matter that would engender a conflict of interest.

He said: “As it is generally, oath-taking or swearing-in into an office is not something that is celebrated. It is something that actually requires that we sympathise with the person that is sworn in.

“Why did I say so? All your conduct, all your dealings must be within that oath.

“Remember that the oath is a dealing between you and your creator, we are only witnessing it.

“An office like that of a judge is something that requires prayers for the person that is taking the oath. So we pray that God will see you through to the end of your tenure.

“You have said God help you. But God will only help you if you help yourself.

“And the only way you can help yourself is to know your onions, know the people you move with and know your principles.

”Don’t let anybody disturb your principles.”

The CJN noted that dispensation of justice could be tedious, saying it requires prayer and God’s guidance.